Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

17 November 2019 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 17.6 manat ($10.3) or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,485 manat ($1,462).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Nov. 4

2,570.1365

Nov. 11

 -

Nov. 5

2,559.7665

Nov. 12

2,475.5485

Nov. 6

2,525.9535

Nov. 13

2,482.6120

Nov. 7

2,535.4735

Nov. 14

2,490.3470

Nov. 8

2,497.8780

Nov. 15

2,493.2200

Average weekly

2,537.8416

Average weekly

2,485.4318

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.1275 manat ($0.075) or 0.44 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.7 manat ($16.9).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Nov. 4

30.7965

Nov. 11

 -

Nov. 5

30.6561

Nov. 12

28.7033

Nov. 6

29.8721

Nov. 13

28.7028

Nov. 7

29.9718

Nov. 14

28.8650

Nov. 8

28.9124

Nov. 15

28.8308

Average weekly

30.0418

Average weekly

28.7754

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 4.8 manat ($2.8) or 0.32 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,491 manat ($877.5).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Nov. 4

1,620.2275

Nov. 11

 -

Nov. 5

1,593.7330

Nov. 12

1,496.1700

Nov. 6

1,570.9700

Nov. 13

1,483.5050

Nov. 7

1,579.3340

Nov. 14

1,486.6925

Nov. 8

1,540.2000

Nov. 15

1,500.9980

Average weekly

1,580.8929

Average weekly

1,491.8413

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 93.8 manat ($55.1) or 3.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,914 manat ($1,714.6).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Nov. 4

3,084.6415

Nov. 11

 -

Nov. 5

3,032.0605

Nov. 12

2,870.6285

Nov. 6

3,016.0040

Nov. 13

2,900.8545

Nov. 7

3,054.0670

Nov. 14

2,923.3710

Nov. 8

3,056.2600

Nov. 15

2,964.4600

Average weekly

3,048.6066

Average weekly

2,914.8285
