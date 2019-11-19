Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 19

19 November 2019 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 19, compared to the prices on Nov. 18, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 6.8 manat to over 2,499 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.21 manat and amounted to over 28.9 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by nine manat and amounted to slightly over 1,525 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 16.3 manat to over 2,949 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 19, 2019

Nov. 18, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,499.7650

2,492.9310

Silver

XAG

28.9823

28.7649

Platinum

XPT

1,525.4185

1,516.3235

Palladium

XPD

2,949.5850

2,933.2650

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 19)

