Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 19, compared to the prices on Nov. 18, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 6.8 manat to over 2,499 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.21 manat and amounted to over 28.9 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by nine manat and amounted to slightly over 1,525 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 16.3 manat to over 2,949 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 19, 2019 Nov. 18, 2019 Gold XAU 2,499.7650 2,492.9310 Silver XAG 28.9823 28.7649 Platinum XPT 1,525.4185 1,516.3235 Palladium XPD 2,949.5850 2,933.2650