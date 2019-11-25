Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 25

25 November 2019 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 25, compared to the prices on Nov. 22, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 5.7 manat and amounted to 2,485 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2326 manat and amounted to 28.8357 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 21 manat and amounted to just under 1,524 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 46 manat to 3,040 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 25, 2019

Nov. 22, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,485.0175

2,490.7805

Silver

XAG

28.8357

29.0683

Platinum

XPT

1,523.9395

1,545.0365

Palladium

XPD

3,040.6285

2,994.2950

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 25)USD.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 24 November 11:46
Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 22
Finance 22 November 10:37
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 21
Finance 21 November 10:02
Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 20
Finance 20 November 10:07
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 19
Finance 19 November 10:13
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 18
Finance 18 November 10:11
Latest
LVMH reaches agreement to buy Tiffany for $135 per share
Europe 11:35
Uzbekistan manufactures $27.8 B worth of industrial products
Business 11:32
ADB provides loan to finance transport infrastructure in Georgia
Business 11:24
Uzbekistan to supply buses to Turkmenistan
Business 11:21
Damages caused by riots in Iran to be covered by Central Insurance
Finance 11:16
Turkmen Consulate General opens in Dubai
Turkmenistan 11:10
Iran’s SMEs export products worth nearly $1.5B
Business 11:07
Kazakhstan's national oil company increases oil transportation
Oil&Gas 11:04
Turkey's General Directorate of Security opens tender for compulsory vehicle insurance
Tenders 10:57