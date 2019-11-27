Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 27

27 November 2019 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 27, compared to the prices on Nov. 26, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 6.8 manat and amounted to 2,480 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.247 manat and amounted to 28.9 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 6.1 manat and amounted to just under 1,537 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 4.2 manat to 3,069 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 27, 2019

Nov. 262019

Gold

XAU

2,480.7335

2,473.8740

Silver

XAG

28.9400

28.6930

Platinum

XPT

1,536.9615

1,530.8500

Palladium

XPD

3,069.0610

3,073.2940

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 27)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 26
Finance 26 November 10:13
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 25
Finance 25 November 10:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 24 November 11:46
Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 22
Finance 22 November 10:37
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 21
Finance 21 November 10:02
Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 20
Finance 20 November 10:07
Latest
BP: TANAP will help Turkey ensure its supply security
Oil&Gas 10:37
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 27
Finance 10:35
Sea voyages again cancelled in Turkey
Turkey 10:34
Wood Mackenzie talks on significance of TANAP’s opening
Oil&Gas 10:33
Georgia begins construction of electric motor plant
Business 10:32
Almost 100 Chinese companies registered in Turkey in 10 months of 2019
Turkey 10:25
Turkmengas State Concern extends tender to buy various equipment
Tenders 10:20
Oil slips as U.S. stocks rise, but hopes for U.S.-China trade deal stem losses
Oil&Gas 10:20
Azerbaijani oil prices on Nov. 26
Oil&Gas 10:19