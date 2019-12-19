Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

19 December 2019 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 19, compared to the prices on Dec. 18, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 0.9095 manat and amounted to slightly over 2,512 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0325 manat and amounted to over 28.9 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 10.7 manat and amounted to 1,589 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 22.3 manat and amounted to 3,276 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Dec. 19, 2019

Dec. 18, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,512.2175

2,511.3080

Silver

XAG

28.9757

28.9432

Platinum

XPT

1,589.1600

1,578.4415

Palladium

XPD

3,276.4525

3,298.7650

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 19)

