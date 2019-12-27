Tax Ministry: Changes in Azerbaijan's Tax Code aimed at interests of citizens

27 December 2019 17:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Reducing the administrative burden on entrepreneurs, encouraging entrepreneurship, changes in Azerbaijan's Tax Code on the introduction of electronic tax invoices are among measures taken to meet the interests of taxpayers, Director General of the Tax Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes Samira Musayeva said at a press conference on the results in the tax sector in 2019, Trend reports.

According to Musayeva, the changes in the Tax Code of Azerbaijan covered seven main areas, including ensuring a fair and transparent fiscal environment; improved tax administration; reduction of administrative burden on entrepreneurs; stimulation of entrepreneurial activity through social benefits; reduction of the tax burden of business entities; fulfillment of obligations on expansion, international taxation and data exchange.

Regarding the improvement of tax administration, the head of the Tax Policy Department noted that the progress in calculating VAT from next year will be formed on the basis of the cash desk method.

"New changes reduce the time for tax collection, and along with a significant simplification of administration, save taxpayer financial resources," Musayeva said.

---

