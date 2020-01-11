National Bank of Georgia joins International Organization of Pension Supervisors

11 January 2020 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG), which regulates the Georgian Pension Agency, has become a governing member of the International Organization of Pensions Supervisors (IOPS), Trend reports via the NBG.

"Being a member of IOPS is a step forward and this will give the NBG the opportunity to learn from the experience accumulated by other IOPS member countries in the supervision of pension funds,” reads the NBG statement.

The IOPS was founded in 2004 by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the International Network of Pension Regulators and Supervisors (INPRS).

"The major goal of the IOPS is to improve the quality and effectiveness of the supervision of private pension systems throughout the world, thereby enhancing their development and operational efficiency, and allowing for the provision of a secure source of retirement income in as many countries as possible,” says the IOPS.

The organization cooperates with other international organizations also involved in pension supervision policy development such as the OECD, the World Bank, the International Social Security Association (ISSA,) the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia’s Turnava calls on Pashiyan to familiarize himself with elementary methodology
South Caucasus 12:07
Georgia's TBC research center forecasts lari rate in 2020
Business 10 January 19:57
Azerbaijan ranks first in number of visitors to Georgia
Tourism 10 January 19:56
German company receives permission to fly to Georgian resorts
Transport 10 January 19:53
New governmental structure begins to function in Georgia
Business 10 January 15:40
Batumi oil terminal of Georgia announces tender for sale of scrap metal
Tenders 10 January 15:07
Latest
Fruit, vegetable clusters in two regions of Uzbekistan to increase exports in 2020
Business 12:07
Georgia’s Turnava calls on Pashiyan to familiarize himself with elementary methodology
South Caucasus 12:07
Iran's Prosecutor General: Those who shot down Ukrainian plane must be identified
Iran 12:06
Turkmen oil concern opens tender to buy various equipment
Tenders 12:02
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 11
Finance 12:02
Turkmen oil refinery opens tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 11:59
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 11:59
Uzbekneftegaz, Epsilon continue work on gas pipeline construction
Construction 11:35
Uzbekistan to build chemical plant to replace imports of hydrogen peroxide
Construction 11:34