Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 15

15 January 2020 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 15, compared to the prices on Jan. 14, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 22.3 manat and amounted to 2,638 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1541 manat and amounted to 30.3960 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 37.1 manat and amounted to 1,684 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 114.9 manat and amounted to 3,733 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Jan. 15, 2019

Jan. 14, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,638.6465

2,616.2745

Silver

XAG

30.3960

30.2419

Platinum

XPT

1,684.3855

1,647.2150

Palladium

XPD

3,733.0300

3,618.0505

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 15)

