Iranian currency rates for Jan. 15

The rates of 12 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 22 currencies have decreased on Jan. 15, compared to the rates on Jan. 14, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,761 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Jan.15 Iranian rial on Jan.14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,723 54,579 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,424 43,246 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,437 4,443 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,733 4,730 1 Danish krone DKK 6,259 6,260 1 Indian rupee INR 593 593 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,482 138,351 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,128 27,120 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,223 38,158 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,401 5,404 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,166 32,167 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,774 27,829 1 South African rand ZAR 2,916 2,921 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,134 7,148 1 Russian ruble RUB 684 687 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,528 3,525 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,976 28,986 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,706 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,171 31,187 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,568 49,571 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,315 2,315 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,839 36,866 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,053 30,070 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,092 6,097 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 138,772 138,854 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,300 10,345 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,275 36,381 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,761 46,775 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,059 11,112 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,610 14,554 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,067 3,074 1 Afghan afghani AFN 544 540 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,814 19,852 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,753 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,808 83,090 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 145,926 rials, and the price of $1 is 129,899 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 131,547 rials, and the price of $1 is 118,537 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 129,000-132,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 145,000-148,000 rials.

