Azerbaijan’s AFB Bank launches discount campaign for customs officers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s corporate bank AFB Bank has launched a discount campaign for officers of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC) with favorable offers, Trend reports referring to the bank.

The discount campaign, organized on the occasion of the professional holiday of the committee officers, will be held on January 16-23. As part of the campaign, the SCC employees who receive a loan will be given a 2-percent discount for the annual interest rate. Minimum annual interest rate is at least 16 percent. The cashing commission will not apply to loan recipients.

The period of the cash loan is from 3 to 48 months, and the maximum loan amount is 20,000 manat ($11,764).

The AFB Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in the country with 11 branches and 5 departments.

AFB Bank has been operating since February 2009.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 18)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news