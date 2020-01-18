Azerbaijan’s AFB Bank launches discount campaign for customs officers

18 January 2020 09:58 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s corporate bank AFB Bank has launched a discount campaign for officers of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC) with favorable offers, Trend reports referring to the bank.

The discount campaign, organized on the occasion of the professional holiday of the committee officers, will be held on January 16-23. As part of the campaign, the SCC employees who receive a loan will be given a 2-percent discount for the annual interest rate. Minimum annual interest rate is at least 16 percent. The cashing commission will not apply to loan recipients.

The period of the cash loan is from 3 to 48 months, and the maximum loan amount is 20,000 manat ($11,764).

The AFB Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in the country with 11 branches and 5 departments.

AFB Bank has been operating since February 2009.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 18)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan reveals volume of export in 2019
Finance 17 January 17:26
Revenues of Azerbaijan's customs committee significantly increase
Finance 13 January 19:21
Azerbaijan’s gas exports increase within 11 months
Oil&Gas 17 December 2019 20:49
Azerbaijan's export of energy increases
Oil&Gas 17 December 2019 20:26
Air cargo transportation exceeds $3B in Azerbaijan
Transport 17 December 2019 20:15
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade grows
Business 17 December 2019 16:39
Latest
Uzbek Hi-Tech Bank intends to attract investment from British Trust Finance LTD
Finance 10:43
Georgia names projects within government’s rural support program
Business 10:37
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 10:31
Weekly review of Azerbaijan currency market
Finance 10:17
UAE's Masdar to sign agreement on wind farm construction with Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 09:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan on Jan. 17-18
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
Details of total volume of Georgian balancing electricity revealed
Oil&Gas 09:37
Georgian port develops expansion project
Transport 09:29
Azerbaijan Credit Bureau discloses results of activity for 2019
Finance 09:27