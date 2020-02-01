Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 26.3 manat ($15.4) or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,677 manat ($1,574).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Jan. 20

-

Jan. 27

2,684.6485

Jan. 21

2,663.1690

Jan. 28

2,685.2605

Jan. 22

2,640.1595

Jan. 29

2,661.1290

Jan. 23

2,650.1725

Jan. 30

2,684.3765

Jan. 24

2,651.6600

Jan. 31

2,672.1620

Average weekly

2,651.1290

Average weekly

2,677.5153

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.05 manat ($0.03) or 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.3 manat ($17.8).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Jan. 20

-

Jan. 27

30.9227

Jan. 21

30.8486

Jan. 28

30.6978

Jan. 22

30.1862

Jan. 29

29.6931

Jan. 23

30.2276

Jan. 30

29.9480

Jan. 24

30.2379

Jan. 31

30.3328

Average weekly

30.3751

Average weekly

30.3189

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 41.5 manat ($24.4) or 2.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,675 manat ($985.2).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Jan. 20

-

Jan. 27

1,691.4745

Jan. 21

1,739.8480

Jan. 28

1,683.2040

Jan. 22

1,702.3375

Jan. 29

1,685.6350

Jan. 23

1,721.8705

Jan. 30

1,650.7595

Jan. 24

1,703.7910

Jan. 31

1,666.0000

Average weekly

1,716.9618

Average weekly

1,675.4146

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 260.1 manat ($153) or 6.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,942 manat ($2,318).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Jan. 20

-

Jan. 27

4,049.6125

Jan. 21

4,286.2695

Jan. 28

3,915.7545

Jan. 22

4,125.0840

Jan. 29

3,926.0650

Jan. 23

4,261.6790

Jan. 30

3,873.9600

Jan. 24

4,139.3215

Jan. 31

3,949.4485

Average weekly

4,203.0885

Average weekly

3,942.9681

