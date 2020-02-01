Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1
Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 26.3 manat ($15.4) or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,677 manat ($1,574).
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 27
|
2,684.6485
|
Jan. 21
|
2,663.1690
|
Jan. 28
|
2,685.2605
|
Jan. 22
|
2,640.1595
|
Jan. 29
|
2,661.1290
|
Jan. 23
|
2,650.1725
|
Jan. 30
|
2,684.3765
|
Jan. 24
|
2,651.6600
|
Jan. 31
|
2,672.1620
|
Average weekly
|
2,651.1290
|
Average weekly
|
2,677.5153
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.05 manat ($0.03) or 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.3 manat ($17.8).
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 27
|
30.9227
|
Jan. 21
|
30.8486
|
Jan. 28
|
30.6978
|
Jan. 22
|
30.1862
|
Jan. 29
|
29.6931
|
Jan. 23
|
30.2276
|
Jan. 30
|
29.9480
|
Jan. 24
|
30.2379
|
Jan. 31
|
30.3328
|
Average weekly
|
30.3751
|
Average weekly
|
30.3189
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 41.5 manat ($24.4) or 2.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,675 manat ($985.2).
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 27
|
1,691.4745
|
Jan. 21
|
1,739.8480
|
Jan. 28
|
1,683.2040
|
Jan. 22
|
1,702.3375
|
Jan. 29
|
1,685.6350
|
Jan. 23
|
1,721.8705
|
Jan. 30
|
1,650.7595
|
Jan. 24
|
1,703.7910
|
Jan. 31
|
1,666.0000
|
Average weekly
|
1,716.9618
|
Average weekly
|
1,675.4146
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 260.1 manat ($153) or 6.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,942 manat ($2,318).
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 27
|
4,049.6125
|
Jan. 21
|
4,286.2695
|
Jan. 28
|
3,915.7545
|
Jan. 22
|
4,125.0840
|
Jan. 29
|
3,926.0650
|
Jan. 23
|
4,261.6790
|
Jan. 30
|
3,873.9600
|
Jan. 24
|
4,139.3215
|
Jan. 31
|
3,949.4485
|
Average weekly
|
4,203.0885
|
Average weekly
|
3,942.9681
---
Follow the author on Twitter:@IsmailovaNargis
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news