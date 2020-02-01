Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 26.3 manat ($15.4) or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,677 manat ($1,574).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 2,684.6485 Jan. 21 2,663.1690 Jan. 28 2,685.2605 Jan. 22 2,640.1595 Jan. 29 2,661.1290 Jan. 23 2,650.1725 Jan. 30 2,684.3765 Jan. 24 2,651.6600 Jan. 31 2,672.1620 Average weekly 2,651.1290 Average weekly 2,677.5153

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.05 manat ($0.03) or 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.3 manat ($17.8).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 30.9227 Jan. 21 30.8486 Jan. 28 30.6978 Jan. 22 30.1862 Jan. 29 29.6931 Jan. 23 30.2276 Jan. 30 29.9480 Jan. 24 30.2379 Jan. 31 30.3328 Average weekly 30.3751 Average weekly 30.3189

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 41.5 manat ($24.4) or 2.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,675 manat ($985.2).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 1,691.4745 Jan. 21 1,739.8480 Jan. 28 1,683.2040 Jan. 22 1,702.3375 Jan. 29 1,685.6350 Jan. 23 1,721.8705 Jan. 30 1,650.7595 Jan. 24 1,703.7910 Jan. 31 1,666.0000 Average weekly 1,716.9618 Average weekly 1,675.4146

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 260.1 manat ($153) or 6.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,942 manat ($2,318).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Jan. 20 - Jan. 27 4,049.6125 Jan. 21 4,286.2695 Jan. 28 3,915.7545 Jan. 22 4,125.0840 Jan. 29 3,926.0650 Jan. 23 4,261.6790 Jan. 30 3,873.9600 Jan. 24 4,139.3215 Jan. 31 3,949.4485 Average weekly 4,203.0885 Average weekly 3,942.9681

