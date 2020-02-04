Iranian currency rates for Feb. 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

The rates of 14 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 21 currencies have decreased on Feb. 4, compared to the rates on Feb. 3, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,453 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Feb. 4 Iranian rial on Feb. 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,641 55,295 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,445 43,598 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,358 4,361 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,538 4,565 1 Danish krone DKK 6,217 6,230 1 Indian rupee INR 590 587 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,962 138,115 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,186 27,180 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,624 38,708 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,406 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,603 31,716 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,154 27,162 1 South African rand ZAR 2,833 2,801 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,017 7,023 1 Russian ruble RUB 661 657 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,218 28,121 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,639 30,702 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,520 49,540 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,314 2,315 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,697 36,503 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,047 30,049 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,000 5,986 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 135,671 134,461 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,203 10,219 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,395 35,092 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,453 46,550 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,027 11,068 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,686 14,539 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,059 3,057 1 Afghan afghani AFN 540 549 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,628 19,652 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,742 82,341 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 147,487 rials, and the price of $1 is 133,304 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 137,802 rials, and the price of $1 is 124,521 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 147,000-150,000 rials.

