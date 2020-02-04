Iranian currency rates for Feb. 4

The rates of 14 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 21 currencies have decreased on Feb. 4, compared to the rates on Feb. 3, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,453 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial on Feb. 4

Iranian rial on Feb. 3

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,641

55,295

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,445

43,598

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,358

4,361

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,538

4,565

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,217

6,230

1 Indian rupee

INR

590

587

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,962

138,115

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,186

27,180

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,624

38,708

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,406

5,409

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,603

31,716

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,154

27,162

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,833

2,801

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,017

7,023

1 Russian ruble

RUB

661

657

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,522

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,218

28,121

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,639

30,702

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,520

49,540

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,314

2,315

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,697

36,503

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,047

30,049

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,000

5,986

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

135,671

134,461

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,203

10,219

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,395

35,092

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,453

46,550

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,027

11,068

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,686

14,539

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,059

3,057

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

540

549

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,628

19,652

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,742

82,341

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 147,487 rials, and the price of $1 is 133,304 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 137,802 rials, and the price of $1 is 124,521 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 133,000-136,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 147,000-150,000 rials.

