Consumer price index up in Azerbaijan in January 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The consumer price index grew by 2.7 percent; prices for food, beverages and tobacco products by 4.6 percent, for non-food items by 1.1 percent, for services - by 1.5 percent in Azerbaijan in January 2020 compared to January 2019, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistical Committee.

The prices increased by 0.6 percent; prices for food, beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.3 percent, for non-food items by 0.3 percent, while the prices for services decreased by 0.2 percent in January 2020, compared to December 2019.

The prices for rice, buckwheat, pasta, beef, fresh and frozen fish, sausages, milk, cheese, yogurt, eggs, butter and vegetable oils, lemon, apples, pears, pomegranates and hazelnuts, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, garlic, sugar, tea, coffee, alcoholic beverages, sour cream, tangerines, quince, persimmons, chestnuts, cabbage, pumpkins, onions and potatoes increased in January 2020, compared to the previous month.

There was a decrease in prices for granulated sugar, walnuts, bananas, lentils and oranges.

No significant changes were observed in prices for other food products.

Among non-food products, in the reported period, an increase in prices was recorded for fabrics, clothes, carpets and other floor coverings, furniture and household utensils, wallpapers, boards, paints and spare parts for cars.

At the same time, there was a decrease in prices for refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, mobile phones, cameras, personal computers.

There were no significant changes in prices for other non-food products.

Prices for dry cleaning, sewing and rental of clothes, shoe repair, medical, cosmetic and hairdressing services, catering and hotel services increased in January 2020, compared to the previous month. On the contrary, the prices for passenger transportation by rail and air transportation decreased.

There were no other significant changes in the prices of other paid services.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili