Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 51.1 manat ($30) or 1.9 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,722 manat ($1,601).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Feb. 10 2,672.14 Feb. 17 2,691.24 Feb. 11 2,667 Feb. 18 2,697.02 Feb. 12 2,664.52 Feb. 19 2,723.31 Feb. 13 2,675.55 Feb. 20 2,736 Feb. 14 2,677.09 Feb. 21 2,764.28 Average weekly 2,671.26 Average weekly 2,722.37

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.8 manat (47 cents) or 2.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.8 manat ($18.1).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Feb. 10 30.15 Feb. 17 30.37 Feb. 11 30.18 Feb. 18 30.40 Feb. 12 29.94 Feb. 19 31.02 Feb. 13 29.95 Feb. 20 31.41 Feb. 14 30 Feb. 21 30 Average weekly 30.04 Average weekly 30.89

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 24.4 manat ($14.3) or 1.5 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,672 manat ($983.5).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Feb. 10 1,653.75 Feb. 17 1,648.56 Feb. 11 1,638.32 Feb. 18 1,652.66 Feb. 12 1,650.98 Feb. 19 1,700.13 Feb. 13 1,644.34 Feb. 20 1,692.26 Feb. 14 1,653.11 Feb. 21 1,669.08 Average weekly 1,648.1 Average weekly 1,672.54

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 427.8 manat ($251.6) or 9.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,466 manat ($2,615).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Feb. 10 3,954.34 Feb. 17 4,156.02 Feb. 11 4,011.41 Feb. 18 4,302.19 Feb. 12 3,986.61 Feb. 19 4,643.23 Feb. 13 4,086.93 Feb. 20 4,631.67 Feb. 14 4,153.05 Feb. 21 4,598.55 Average weekly 4,038.47 Average weekly 4,466.33

