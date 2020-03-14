Iranian currency rates for March 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 14, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 24 currencies decreased compared to March 12

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,675 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 14 Iranian rial on March 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,564 53,841 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,156 44,890 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,327 4,402 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,193 4,285 1 Danish krone DKK 6,243 6,348 1 Indian rupee INR 568 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,254 136,836 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,671 26,458 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,985 40,430 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,402 5,405 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,417 30,492 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,452 26,293 1 South African rand ZAR 2,583 2,558 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,633 6,755 1 Russian ruble RUB 581 570 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,530 3,499 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 25,971 27,133 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,680 29,992 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,468 49,467 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,278 2,298 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,334 35,237 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,427 30,284 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,994 6,025 100 Thai baths THB 132,493 133,072 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,819 9,877 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,665 34,907 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,675 47,423 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,353 10,581 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,055 15,055 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,879 2,898 1 Afghan afghani AFN 552 553 1 Belarus ruble BYN 18,025 17,869 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,950 82,439 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 166 828 rials, and the price of $1 is 149 346 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 149 192 rials, and the price of $1 is 135 053 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 147,000-150,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 165,000-168,000 rials.