Iranian currency rates for March 14

Finance 14 March 2020 10:44 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 14, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 24 currencies decreased compared to March 12

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,675 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 14

Iranian rial on March 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,564

53,841

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,156

44,890

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,327

4,402

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,193

4,285

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,243

6,348

1 Indian rupee

INR

568

567

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,254

136,836

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,671

26,458

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,985

40,430

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,402

5,405

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,417

30,492

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,452

26,293

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,583

2,558

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,633

6,755

1 Russian ruble

RUB

581

570

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,530

3,499

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

25,971

27,133

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,680

29,992

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,468

49,467

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,278

2,298

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,334

35,237

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,427

30,284

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,994

6,025

100 Thai baths

THB

132,493

133,072

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,819

9,877

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,665

34,907

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,675

47,423

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,353

10,581

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,055

15,055

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,879

2,898

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

552

553

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

18,025

17,869

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

81,950

82,439

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 166 828 rials, and the price of $1 is 149 346 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 149 192 rials, and the price of $1 is 135 053 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 147,000-150,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 165,000-168,000 rials.

