Iranian currency rates for March 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies for March 16, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have increased and 22 currencies have decreased compared to March 14.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,700 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 16 Iranian rial on March 14 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,822 51,564 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,221 44,156 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,318 4,327 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,125 4,193 1 Danish krone DKK 6,249 6,243 1 Indian rupee INR 567 568 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,279 136,254 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,674 26,671 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,201 38,985 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,402 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,327 30,417 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,424 25,452 1 South African rand ZAR 2,572 2,583 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,650 6,633 1 Russian ruble RUB 576 581 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,507 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 25,921 25,971 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,615 29,680 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,312 49,468 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,267 2,278 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,237 35,334 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,133 30,427 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,002 5,994 100 Thai baths THB 131,641 132,493 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,767 9,819 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,412 34,665 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,700 46,675 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,311 10,353 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,055 15,055 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,819 2,879 1 Afghan afghani AFN 552 552 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,900 18,025 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,182 81,950 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 165,200 rials, and the price of $1 is 148,167 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 154,500 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,408 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 147,000-150,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 166,000-169,000 rials.