Iranian currency rates for March 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 17, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 24 currencies have decreased compared to March 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,968 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 17 Iranian rial on March 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,481 51,822 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,312 44,221 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,317 4,318 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,117 4,125 1 Danish krone DKK 6,287 6,249 1 Indian rupee INR 568 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,789 136,279 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,480 26,674 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,427 39,201 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,408 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,048 30,327 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,447 25,424 1 South African rand ZAR 2,536 2,572 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,535 6,650 1 Russian ruble RUB 566 576 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,533 3,507 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 25,716 25,921 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,580 29,615 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,416 49,312 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,274 2,267 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,313 35,237 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,229 30,133 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,005 6,002 100 Thai baths THB 130,764 131,641 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,693 9,767 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,795 34,412 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,968 46,700 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,331 10,311 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,049 15,055 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,790 2,819 1 Afghan afghani AFN 554 552 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,781 17,900 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,756 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,598 82,182 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,96

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 166,137 rials, and the price of $1 is 147,968 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 156,693 rials, and the price of $1 is 134,408 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 172,000-175,000 rials.