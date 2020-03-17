Gold price down in Azerbaijan on March 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Trend:

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on March 17, compared to the price on March 16, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on Mar. 17.

The price of gold decreased by 73.78 manat and amounted to 2,553.808 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 3.0606 manat and amounted to 21.9344 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 149.277 manat and amounted to 1,155.609 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 226.5675 manat and amounted to 2,814.486 manat per ounce.

Precious metals March 17, 2020 March 16, 2020 Gold XAU 2,553.808 2,627.588 Silver XAG 21.9344 24.995 Platinum XPT 1,155.609 1,304.886 Palladium XPD 2,814.486 2,627.588

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on March 17)