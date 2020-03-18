Iranian currency rates for March 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 18, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 25 currencies decreased compared to March 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,325 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 18 Iranian rial on March 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,890 51,481 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,824 44,312 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,258 4,317 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,013 4,117 1 Danish krone DKK 6,287 6,287 1 Indian rupee INR 568 568 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,573 135,789 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,527 26,480 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,180 39,427 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,410 5,408 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,605 30,048 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,024 25,447 1 South African rand ZAR 2,533 2,536 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,558 6,535 1 Russian ruble RUB 559 566 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,533 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 25,266 25,716 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,423 29,580 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,430 49,416 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,268 2,274 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,304 35,313 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,356 30,229 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,992 6,005 100 Thai baths THB 130,104 130,764 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,638 9,693 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,005 33,795 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,325 46,968 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,331 10,331 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,049 15,049 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,759 2,790 1 Afghan afghani AFN 553 554 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,562 17,781 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,756 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,088 81,598 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 167,053 rials, and the price of $1 is 152,226 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 157,238 rials, and the price of $1 is 136,007 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 172,000-175,000 rials.