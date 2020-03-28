Iranian currency rates for March 28

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 28, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to March 26, 26 currencies have increased and 12 currencies have decreased.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,886 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 28

Iranian rial on March 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,309

49,777

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,156

43,121

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,245

4,169

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,005

3,926

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,270

6,137

1 Indian rupee

INR

562

552

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

134,060

132,978

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,403

26,127

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,916

37,977

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,419

5,417

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,024

29,481

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,356

24,484

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,383

2,419

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,508

6,507

1 Russian ruble

RUB

530

536

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,530

3,507

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

25,896

24,816

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,432

28,958

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,631

49,601

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,231

2,234

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,901

34,327

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,404

29,494

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,919

5,909

100 Thai baths

THB

129,306

127,958

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,706

9,604

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,635

34,229

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,886

45,840

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,410

9,355

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,071

12,101

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,583

2,570

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

548

550

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,217

16,210

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,820

24,820

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,458

82,224

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,333

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 173,886 rials, and the price of $1 is 157,623 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 152,978 rials, and the price of $1 is 135,500 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 148,000-151,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-171,000 rials.

