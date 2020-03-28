Iranian currency rates for March 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 28, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to March 26, 26 currencies have increased and 12 currencies have decreased.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,886 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 28 Iranian rial on March 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,309 49,777 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,156 43,121 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,245 4,169 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,005 3,926 1 Danish krone DKK 6,270 6,137 1 Indian rupee INR 562 552 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,060 132,978 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,403 26,127 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,916 37,977 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,024 29,481 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,356 24,484 1 South African rand ZAR 2,383 2,419 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,508 6,507 1 Russian ruble RUB 530 536 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,530 3,507 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 25,896 24,816 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,432 28,958 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,631 49,601 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,231 2,234 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,901 34,327 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,404 29,494 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,919 5,909 100 Thai baths THB 129,306 127,958 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,706 9,604 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,635 34,229 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,886 45,840 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,410 9,355 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,071 12,101 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,583 2,570 1 Afghan afghani AFN 548 550 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,217 16,210 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,820 24,820 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,458 82,224 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 173,886 rials, and the price of $1 is 157,623 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 152,978 rials, and the price of $1 is 135,500 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 148,000-151,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-171,000 rials.