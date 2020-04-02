Iranian currency rates for April 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 2, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to March 30, 14 currencies have increased and 26 currencies have decreased

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,934 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 2 Iranian rial on March 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,008 51,970 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,388 44,010 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,184 4,223 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,026 3,955 1 Danish krone DKK 6,154 6,236 1 Indian rupee INR 551 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,193 133,933 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,288 25,430 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,083 39,070 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,417 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,620 29,857 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,867 25,279 1 South African rand ZAR 2,302 2,341 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,261 6,488 1 Russian ruble RUB 533 530 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,540 3,551 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 25,509 25,739 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,249 29,431 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,372 50,060 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,217 2,251 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,257 34,702 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,651 29,430 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,912 5,916 100 Thai baths THB 126,907 128,475 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,581 9,640 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,940 34,251 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,934 46,543 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,348 9,491 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,949 12,660 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,533 2,571 1 Afghan afghani AFN 549 550 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,169 16,217 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,820 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,540 82,274 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,995

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 176,021 rials, and the price of $1 is 151,816 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 151,142 rials, and the price of $1 is 139,586 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 149,000-152,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-171,000 rials.