AsiaMoney magazine names largest credit institution in Uzbekistan

Finance 2 April 2020 11:37 (UTC+04:00)
AsiaMoney magazine names largest credit institution in Uzbekistan
41 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan
41 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 2
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 2
Gold price down in Azerbaijan April 2
Gold price down in Azerbaijan April 2
Latest
41 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan Politics 11:44
Gas supply may need some halting with lower oil prices Oil&Gas 11:42
Indian company to launch pharmaceutical enterprise in Uzbekistan Business 11:38
AsiaMoney magazine names largest credit institution in Uzbekistan Finance 11:37
Georgia reports 130 confirmed cases of coronavirus Georgia 11:36
Azerbaijani currency rates for April 2 Finance 11:33
Turkmenistan establishes coronavirus hot line Turkmenistan 11:26
China sends humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan to help battle coronavirus Kazakhstan 11:25
Thailand reports 104 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths Other News 11:21
Gold price down in Azerbaijan April 2 Finance 11:19
Greece quarantines camp after migrants test coronavirus positive Europe 11:15
Turkey's health minister: COVID-19 death toll increases to 277 Turkey 11:07
Uzbek-Tajik agricultural trade hit by coronavirus, yet continues Business 11:00
New deputy minister of economy named in Azerbaijan Politics 11:00
Oil demand forecasts significantly revised down for 2020 Oil&Gas 10:57
Istanbul - top car-heavy Turkish city in February Turkey 10:53
Record low prices achieved on platform of Balkan Gas Hub Oil&Gas 10:44
Chiren UGS natural gas storage capacity allocation procedure announced Oil&Gas 10:41
Iranian currency rates for April 2 Finance 10:40
Movement of citizens in Azerbaijan to be monitored via electronic devices (VIDEO) Society 10:39
Number of COVID-19 cases increases in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:30
Equinor's operating performance to suffer materially from decline of oil prices Oil&Gas 10:29
Oil consumption will be dealt heavy blow, says Capital Economics Oil&Gas 10:26
Iranian newspapers on verge of unemployment wave, need government support Iran 10:06
Student of Baku Higher Oil School wins essay competition Society 10:01
Iran's 'Smart Social Distancing Plan': to open markets, scientific, cultural, religious centers Iran 10:00
Renault - first on Turkey's car market in terms of total sales in February 2020 Turkey 09:47
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:38
Moldova considers so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh illegal Politics 09:12
WHO Director-General hails Azerbaijani President's policy to limit impact and scale of COVID-19 Politics 09:10
Trump says he expects Saudi-Russia oil production deal in coming days US 09:00
Israel's health minister tests positive for coronavirus Israel 08:20
Australian researchers begin testing COVID-19 vaccines World 07:32
British Airways could suspend 36,000 employees: BBC World 06:28
Italy extends quarantine until April 13 Europe 05:39
Trump, Bolsonaro discuss coronavirus cooperation in phone call US 04:39
COVID-19 cases in Italy reach 110,574, death toll at 13,155 Europe 03:45
Swiss to expand emergency aid programme as coronavirus toll mounts Europe 01:54
4 years pass since April victory of Azerbaijani army Politics 01:32
27 years pass since Azerbaijani Kalbajar’s occupation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 01:30
Putin, Erdogan exchange views on Syrian settlement Russia 00:24
Cuba suspends arrival of international flights Other News 1 April 23:39
Portugal prepares to extend state of emergency as deaths rise to 187 Europe 1 April 22:50
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases: minister Turkey 1 April 22:05
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May Almighty God bless the people of Azerbaijan and grant each of you good health, happiness and a long life (VIDEO) Politics 1 April 20:42
Azerbaijan sees significant increase in volume of bank deposits in national currency Finance 1 April 20:21
What sector of Azerbaijan's economy accounts for biggest share of credit investments? Finance 1 April 20:20
Azerbaijan to change law on insurance activity Economy 1 April 20:06
SOFAZ discloses revenues from Azerbaijan's major oil, gas projects Oil&Gas 1 April 19:54
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund releases sale statistics of its assets Economy 1 April 19:43
Crude oil loading at CPC's Marine Terminal exceeds set monthly loading record Oil&Gas 1 April 19:42
Volume of tea to be harvested in Iran announced Business 1 April 19:19
Turkey's export to OIC countries grows Turkey 1 April 19:18
Iran may export coronavirus diagnostic tests Iran 1 April 19:17
Iran to increase online businesses amid coronavirus spread Business 1 April 19:17
Uzbekistan takes measures to prevent spread of coronavirus in country Uzbekistan 1 April 19:16
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation talks production process in current conditions Business 1 April 19:06
Azerbaijan discloses dynamics of developing collection of compulsory insurance fees in February 2020 Economy 1 April 18:27
Iranian minister talks railway, roads development in Iran Business 1 April 18:26
Food, medical products temporarily exempt from VAT in Azerbaijan Society 1 April 18:15
Uzbekistan sees increase in patients recovered from coronavirus Uzbekistan 1 April 18:03
Azerbaijani state to support taxpayers Economy 1 April 18:02
Uzbekistan to upgrade its drinking water supply systems Construction 1 April 18:01
Iran calls for caution over extreme water consumption Iran 1 April 18:00
Kazakhstan’s Association of Financiers: Economy to stay afloat if state of emergency lifted soon Oil&Gas 1 April 17:59
Bank lending in Azerbaijani districts up Finance 1 April 17:50
Turkey increases share of natural gas in electricity generation Oil&Gas 1 April 17:45
Turkey increases LPG import from US Oil&Gas 1 April 17:34
Operations of small mines to restore in Iran Business 1 April 17:20
Azerbaijan increases gas export to Turkey Oil&Gas 1 April 17:17
Total's downstream earnings to progressively recover in 2021 Oil&Gas 1 April 17:16
Azerbaijan discloses dynamics of development of voluntary insurance fees in February 2020 Economy 1 April 17:15
Georgia evacuates its citizens from Bulgaria Transport 1 April 17:13
Moody’s: BP's operating performance to suffer from severe decline of oil prices Oil&Gas 1 April 17:02
UK's Prince Charles, recovered from virus, says it is distressing time for nation Europe 1 April 16:56
Money supply in Azerbaijan increases Finance 1 April 16:56
MasterCard talks non-cash payments, new technologies, benefits of digital economy in Azerbaijan (INTERVIEW) Finance 1 April 16:38
Subsea 7 says COVID-19 may impact its ability to execute existing contracts Oil&Gas 1 April 16:32
ADB announces two-year global bond proceeds of which to be part of its ordinary capital resources Other News 1 April 16:28
Exports of products via Iran's Hamadan province announced Business 1 April 16:23
Turkmenistan's stockbreeders implement plan to increase livestock Business 1 April 16:14
Deficit of foreign trade turnover up in Georgia Business 1 April 15:57
Volume of problem loans decreases in Azerbaijan Finance 1 April 15:56
Belavia airlines suspends flights to Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Moscow amid coronavirus outbreak Transport 1 April 15:53
Azerbaijan's State Border Service talks another provocation of Armenian armed forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 April 15:53
ADB to allocate budget support to Uzbekistan Finance 1 April 15:50
Details of licenses issued to enterprises made public announced in Iran Business 1 April 15:50
Two more government officials die of coronavirus in Iran Iran 1 April 15:39
Uzbekneftegaz continues to renovate gas wells in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 1 April 15:29
Deposits volume of physical entities increases in Kazakhstan Finance 1 April 15:25
EU proposes short-time work scheme to avoid lay-offs amid epidemic Europe 1 April 15:15
Mehriban Aliyeva: Each of us must fully understand importance of measures being taken by state and show maximum civil responsibility Politics 1 April 15:07
Michael Seibert: We don't recognize so-called "presidential and parliamentary elections“ in Nagorno Karabakh Politics 1 April 15:04
Georgia allocates funds to stimulate economy during coronavirus crisis Finance 1 April 14:59
Turkish Ambassador to Georgia announces plans for BTK railway Transport 1 April 14:46
Business environment to be preserved in Azerbaijan thanks to tax benefits - MP Economy 1 April 14:40
Turkmenistan to plant paullinia for first time Business 1 April 14:39
Volume of oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal disclosed Oil&Gas 1 April 14:27
Volume of cargo transshipment via Turkish Ambarli port revealed Turkey 1 April 14:22
Uzbekistan takes additional measures to meet needs of its population Finance 1 April 14:20
All news