Central Bank of Uzbekistan to replenish working capital of country's industrial enterprises

Finance 10 April 2020 16:44 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Deadline for loans payments from entrepreneurs and the population worth 19.5 trillion soums ($1.8 billion) will be postponed in Uzbekistan until October 1, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek media.

The issue was discussed at the meeting, held by the president of Uzbekistan. Other matters related to stable operation of banks, preserving jobs and income during the coronavirus pandemic in the country were discussed as well.

Also, this year four trillion soums ($413,3 million) will be sent through Agrobank, Halyk Bank and Microcreditbank to finance employment programs. In addition, 500 billion soums ($51.6 million) will be directed through the Anti-Crisis Fund to the State Fund for Support of Entrepreneurial Activities.

"As noted at the event, after the quarantine is over, many businesses will need considerable time and funds to restore their operations. In this regard, the Central Bank has been instructed to ensure the allocation of 30 trillion soums ($3.1 billion) through the banks to replenish the working capital of manufacturing enterprises to continue working," the message said.

