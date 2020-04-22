Businesses most affected by COVID-19 in Azerbaijan may be exempt from property, land taxes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22

By Eldar Janahshvili - Trend:

It is proposed to exempt Azerbaijani taxpayers that were directly affected by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic from paying the full amount of property and land taxes for a period of one year from January 1, 2020, Trend reports citing Ministry of Taxes.

According to the Action Plan approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on April 4, 2020, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes provides tax benefits and vacations for business entities working in areas affected by COVID-19.

The package of proposals is considered for the following areas: hotel business (hotels and other hotel-type facilities); tour operators and travel agencies; catering service industry; passenger road transport (intercity and inter-district, intra-city and intra-district), including taxis; transportation and delivery of ordered goods, including food and non-food goods from sellers to buyers; organization of exhibitions, leisure and entertainment; cinema, theater, museum and concert halls; sports and fitness facilities; preparatory (educational) and advanced training courses, out-of-school educational institutions and psychotherapeutic centers.

Other areas whose activities are fully or partially limited by the Cabinet of Ministers in order to ensure the health and safety of the population in connection with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic can be also included in the list, the ministry said.

The package of proposals on tax concessions and holidays was widely discussed with state structures, public organizations of entrepreneurs, including the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers') Organisations of Azerbaijan (ASK), the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), as well as with business entities operating in individual sectors within the framework of the working a group established to assess the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the national economy.

In this regard, the Ministry of Economy prepared proposals on the necessary amendments to the Tax Code and the Law of Azerbaijan on Social Insurance. After review by the government, the draft documents included in the package of proposals were submitted to the Parliament.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili