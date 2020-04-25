Iranian currency rates for April 25

Iranian currency rates for April 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to April 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,320 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial April 25

Iranian rial on April 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,943

51,793

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,168

43,187

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,184

4,154

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,955

3,900

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,096

6,088

1 Indian rupee

INR

551

551

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

134,966

134,618

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,155

26,226

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,066

38,979

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

29,792

29,613

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,271

24,937

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,205

2,207

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,017

6,014

1 Russian ruble

RUB

564

554

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,849

26,467

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,482

29,435

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,476

49,551

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,177

2,171

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

30

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,222

34,219

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,795

29,774

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,931

5,928

100 Thai baths

THB

129,512

129,772

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,633

9,624

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,131

34,059

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,320

45,405

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,750

9,603

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,183

13,213

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,706

2,693

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

554

554

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,140

16,975

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,709

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,725

82,823

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,100

4,108

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 169,459 rials, and the price of $1 is 156,217 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 148,965rials, and the price of $1 is 138,205 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 154,000-157,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-171,000 rials.

