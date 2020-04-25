Iranian currency rates for April 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to April 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,320 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 25 Iranian rial on April 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,943 51,793 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,168 43,187 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,184 4,154 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,955 3,900 1 Danish krone DKK 6,096 6,088 1 Indian rupee INR 551 551 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,966 134,618 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,155 26,226 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,066 38,979 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,792 29,613 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,271 24,937 1 South African rand ZAR 2,205 2,207 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,017 6,014 1 Russian ruble RUB 564 554 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,849 26,467 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,482 29,435 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,476 49,551 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,177 2,171 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,222 34,219 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,795 29,774 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,931 5,928 100 Thai baths THB 129,512 129,772 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,633 9,624 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,131 34,059 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,320 45,405 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,750 9,603 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,183 13,213 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,706 2,693 1 Afghan afghani AFN 554 554 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,140 16,975 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,709 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,725 82,823 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,100 4,108 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 169,459 rials, and the price of $1 is 156,217 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 148,965rials, and the price of $1 is 138,205 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 154,000-157,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 168,000-171,000 rials.