Iranian currency rates for April 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased compared to April 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,462 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 27 Iranian rial on April 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,043 51,943 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,122 43,168 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,187 4,184 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,951 3,955 1 Danish krone DKK 6,096 6,096 1 Indian rupee INR 551 551 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,035 134,966 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,150 26,155 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,070 39,066 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,855 29,792 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,386 25,271 1 South African rand ZAR 2,215 2,205 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,023 6,017 1 Russian ruble RUB 563 564 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,516 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,020 26,849 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,539 29,482 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,597 49,476 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,184 2,177 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,234 34,222 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,803 29,795 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,935 5,931 100 Thai baths THB 129,309 129,512 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,634 9,633 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,113 34,131 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,462 45,320 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,751 9,750 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,106 13,183 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,709 2,706 1 Afghan afghani AFN 555 554 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,012 17,140 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,709 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,745 82,725 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,095 4,100 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 169,851 rials, and the price of $1 is 156,234 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 155,529 rials, and the price of $1 is 138,264rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 169,000-172,000 rials.