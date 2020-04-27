Kazakhstan to step-by-step ease quarantine regime amid coronavirus pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

State Commission for Ensuring State of Emergency in Kazakhstan considered steps for quarantine easing in the country, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s prime minister.

During the meeting held on Apr. 27, the state commission made a number of decisions.

Firstly, a list of business entities which are to resume activities was approved. These ventures will resume work in all Kazakh regions on April 27, and on May 1, in Shymkent city, while maintaining strict sanitary and epidemiological requirements. These are industrial ventures; companies operating in construction and road construction industries, large construction stores; organizations operating in transport, warehousing, agricultural services, vehicle maintenance and certain types of services; and banks and organizations operating in the financial sector.

The following organizations will resume operations in Nur Sultan city: organizations operating in financial and insurance sectors; and large stores selling household appliances, as well as selling goods for the summer season.

The following organizations will resume operations in Almaty city: those operating in transport and warehousing, information and communication technologies; those operating in financial and insurance sectors; those offering paid service (service stations, tire fitting, repair of household and office equipment).

Secondly, starting from April 27, the population will have access to the yards and summer cottages in accordance with the rules developed by the regional operational headquarters.

Thirdly, a decision to resume flights between Nur-Sultan and Almaty from May 1 has been made. Initially, the frequency of flights will be 4 flights per day. Flights will be carried out in accordance with the enhanced sanitary standards. They will carry fewer passengers and will use special remote seating method in the plane.

The meeting participants also considered the issues of transporting Kazakhs back from foreign countries, introducing new formats for the work of public service centers and others.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 2,835. The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

