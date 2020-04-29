Iranian currency rates for April 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased compared to April 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,570 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 29 Iranian rial on April 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,386 52,151 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,174 43,045 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,259 4,194 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,052 3,998 1 Danish krone DKK 6,112 6,099 1 Indian rupee INR 553 551 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,545 135,271 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,075 26,096 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,417 39,151 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,118 29,872 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,602 25,200 1 South African rand ZAR 2,263 2,231 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,013 6,008 1 Russian ruble RUB 568 564 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,516 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,417 27,062 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,672 29,554 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,467 49,474 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,180 2,178 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,387 34,276 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,584 29,627 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,934 5,926 100 Thai baths THB 129,485 129,225 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,631 9,614 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,479 34,241 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,570 45,474 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,746 9,725 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,092 13,089 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,731 2,718 1 Afghan afghani AFN 552 555 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,065 17,141 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,754 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,001 82,844 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,094 4,095 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 168,853 rials, and the price of $1 is 153,943 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 155,626 rials, and the price of $1 is 139,340 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 152,000-155,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 167,000-170,000 rials.