Iranian currency rates for May 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 11, Trend reports referring to the CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased compared to May 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,571 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 11 Iranian rial on May 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,210 51,108 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,291 43,254 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,303 4,299 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,116 4,112 1 Danish krone DKK 6,110 6,104 1 Indian rupee INR 557 557 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,681 135,720 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,300 26,306 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,316 39,373 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,409 1 Omani rial OMR 109,236 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,199 29,990 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,815 25,779 1 South African rand ZAR 2,300 2,290 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,923 5,926 1 Russian ruble RUB 573 573 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,5340 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,536 27,446 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,752 29,731 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,477 49,514 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,253 2,252 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,621 34,591 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,639 29,589 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,935 5,938 100 Thai baths THB 130,715 131,835 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,692 9,692 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,540 34,433 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,571 45,994 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,958 9,829 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,067 13,112 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,814 2,815 1 Afghan afghani AFN 551 552 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,232 17,249 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,424 83,191 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,120 4,094 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 173,447 rials, and the price of $1 is 159,090 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 163,407 rials, and the price of $1 is 137,273 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 160,000-163,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 175,000-178,000 rials.