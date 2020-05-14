Kazakh president ratifies agreement on strengthening co-op with ADB

Finance 14 May 2020 16:50 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh president ratifies agreement on strengthening co-op with ADB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on ratification of framework agreement on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Asian Development Bank (ADB), Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

The signed agreement ratifies amendments and additions to the framework agreement on cooperation between Kazakhstan’s government and the ADB on cooperation strengthening for economic diversification, sustainable development and inclusive growth of Kazakhstan, signed on May 4, 2014.

The framework agreement is intended to help with implementation of ADB operations as outlined in its Kazakhstan Country Partnership Strategy (CSP) and annual Country Operating Business Plan (CBSA), jointly developed and agreed by the government and the ADB.

Earlier this year, ADB said that its operations in Kazakhstan now also include provisions for sovereign-guaranteed loans with state-owned enterprises (SOE) as borrowers.

The official said that the ADB and Kazakhstan’s government agreed to amend the Partnership Framework Agreement (PFA), which was signed in 2014, to also include provisions for these types of loans.

