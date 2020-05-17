Azerbaijan considering farmers' applications for getting subsidies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

In accordance with the rules of subsidizing, if the amount accrued for the sown area does not exceed 5 percent of the amount set as a result of monitoring, the subsidy for sowing is provided on the basis of the results of the analysis in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Agrarian Credit and Development Agency Mirza Aliyev said, Trend reports.

“If as a result of monitoring, the difference is more than 5 percent and less than 20 percent, the amount of the subsidy decreases by 30 percent,” Aliyev said. “If the difference is 20-50 percent, then during the current year the subsidy is not paid. If the difference between the declared information and the real one exceeds 50 percent, the subsidy is not paid to the farmer during the current year and further years.”

"The monitoring is carried out in accordance with the rules of subsidizing approved upon the Azerbaijani president’s decree dated June 27, 2019," the chairman said.

“To ensure the effective operation of the subsidy mechanism, monitoring is carried out in several directions,” the chairman said. “The accuracy of farmers' applications related to the sowing process will be assessed by checking, comparing images determined by using satellite and other technical capabilities, with e-declaration data and conducting the field inspections by using selective methods by comparing e-declaration data with other data in e-agriculture information system (EKTIS).”

Aliyev also urged farmers to be careful and responsible in their applications about the sowing process.

"During the autumn sowing, we revealed many inaccuracies due to the inexperience of farmers, and gave them the opportunity to renew the information by clarifying the situation,” the chairman said. “We expect farmers to take a more responsible approach to spring sowing. The more accurately the applications are filled in, the sooner farmers will be provided with subsidies."

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on April 14 on the allocation of funds to improve the process of providing agricultural producers with microloans during the coronavirus pandemic and in the further period.

In accordance with the decree, 30 million manat ($17 million) will be allocated from the Azerbaijani Presidential Reserve Fund to the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture for issuing the non-guarantee loans in the agricultural sector to meet the needs of agricultural producers for funds during the coronavirus pandemic and in the further period.

