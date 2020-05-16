Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 8-15)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16
By Sadraddin Agjayev – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 4
|
1.7
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 5
|
1.7
|
May 12
|
1.7
|
May 6
|
1.7
|
May 13
|
1.7
|
May 7
|
1.7
|
May 14
|
1.7
|
May 8
|
1.7
|
May 15
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0081 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8388 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 4
|
1.8595
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 5
|
1.8533
|
May 12
|
1.8372
|
May 6
|
1.8428
|
May 13
|
1.8437
|
May 7
|
1.8357
|
May 14
|
1.8377
|
May 8
|
1.8433
|
May 15
|
1.8369
|
Average weekly
|
1.8469
|
Average weekly
|
1.8388
The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0002 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.023 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 4
|
0.0227
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 5
|
0.0227
|
May 12
|
0.0231
|
May 6
|
0.0231
|
May 13
|
0.0231
|
May 7
|
0.0229
|
May 14
|
0.0230
|
May 8
|
0.0230
|
May 15
|
0.0231
|
Average weekly
|
0.0228
|
Average weekly
|
0.0230
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0039 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2435 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 4
|
0.2419
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 5
|
0.2412
|
May 12
|
0.2409
|
May 6
|
0.24
|
May 13
|
0.2431
|
May 7
|
0.2358
|
May 14
|
0.2440
|
May 8
|
0.2393
|
May 15
|
0.2462
|
Average weekly
|
0.2396
|
Average weekly
|
0.2435
---
