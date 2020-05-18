Gold price soars in Azerbaijan on May 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on May 18 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 50.456 manat and amounted to 2,993.097 manat per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 1.9347 manat and amounted to 29.1942 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum grew by 66.801 manat and amounted to 1,377.442 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium rose by 187.714 manat and amounted to 3,322.344 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 18, 2020 May 15, 2020 Gold XAU 2,993.097 2,942.641 Silver XAG 29.1942 27.2595 Platinum XPT 1,377.442 1,310.641 Palladium XPD 3,322.344 3,134.63

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 18)