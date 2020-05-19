Gold, silver prices decline in Azerbaijan on May 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on May 19 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold fell by 42.645 manat and amounted to 2,950.452 manat per ounce.

The price of silver went down by 0.1196 manat and amounted to 29.0746 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum rose by 4.964 manat and amounted to 1,382.406 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium went up by 119.413 manat and amounted to 3,441.846 manat per ounce.

Precious metals May 19, 2020 May 18, 2020 Gold XAU 2,950.452 2,993.097 Silver XAG 29.0746 29.1942 Platinum XPT 1,382.406 1,377.442 Palladium XPD 3,441.846 3,322.344

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 19)