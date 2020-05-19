Gold, silver prices decline in Azerbaijan on May 19

Finance 19 May 2020 11:49 (UTC+04:00)
Gold, silver prices decline in Azerbaijan on May 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on May 19 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold fell by 42.645 manat and amounted to 2,950.452 manat per ounce.

The price of silver went down by 0.1196 manat and amounted to 29.0746 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum rose by 4.964 manat and amounted to 1,382.406 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium went up by 119.413 manat and amounted to 3,441.846 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

May 19, 2020

May 18, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,950.452

2,993.097

Silver

XAG

29.0746

29.1942

Platinum

XPT

1,382.406

1,377.442

Palladium

XPD

3,441.846

3,322.344

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 19)

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Shah Deniz: 10-year review of opex and capex
Shah Deniz: 10-year review of opex and capex
Trade holds leading position in service sector of Uzbekistan
Trade holds leading position in service sector of Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom to make dividend payments
Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom to make dividend payments
Loading Bars
Latest
Shah Deniz: 10-year review of opex and capex Oil&Gas 12:49
Trade holds leading position in service sector of Uzbekistan Business 12:47
Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom to make dividend payments Business 12:41
Review of Georgia's export to Azerbaijan Business 12:39
Liquidity increases in Iran Business 12:30
Georgia decreases import of petroleum gases, gaseous hydrocarbons from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:26
How BP expenditures on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli changed in 10 years Oil&Gas 12:24
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 19 Economy 12:24
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender for hydraulic fracturing Tenders 12:24
Kazakhstan decreases import from Kyrgyzstan Business 12:21
Geostat: External merchandise trade of Georgia down Business 12:19
Turkmenistan applies drip method for cotton irrigation Turkmenistan 12:16
Uzbekistan, Turkey to sign preferential trade agreement Business 12:02
Austria to increase funds for short-time work agreements Europe 11:56
Pension savings up in Kazakhstan as compulsory pension contributions increase Finance 11:52
Russia reports 9,263 new coronavirus infections, total nears 300,000 Russia 11:49
Gold, silver prices decline in Azerbaijan on May 19 Finance 11:49
Uzbekistan reveals data of insurance market operations Finance 11:39
TABIB: Medical eye-glasses, infrared thermometers delivered to Azerbaijan via UNDP (PHOTO) Society 11:37
Uzbekistan takes additional measures to support business during coronavirus pandemic Business 11:31
Oil industry might benefit from modest temporary price spike Oil&Gas 11:30
Czech coronavirus cases show biggest jump in four weeks Europe 11:29
PM instructs ambassadors to reintroduce Georgia as tourist-safe country Tourism 11:28
Oil gains for fourth day on signs of output cuts, better demand Oil&Gas 11:27
Natural gas industry won’t recover in near term through 2020 Oil&Gas 11:14
Vehicles manufacturing skyrockets in Kazakhstan Transport 11:11
Azerbaijan's oil prices up Oil&Gas 11:09
One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia Georgia 10:56
Iran announces value of saffron export Business 10:55
Oil-exporting EMs’ net oil exports to halve in 2020 Oil&Gas 10:53
Legendary hero of Tehran-43 - Trend News Agency's video project Politics 10:49
Georgia, Croatia discuss steps to overcome COVID-19 crisis Georgia 10:38
Кazakhstan's railway services company opens tender for repair work Tenders 10:32
Iran starts exporting gasoline to Venezuela Oil&Gas 10:23
International Monetary Fund provides additional support to Uzbekistan Finance 10:22
Uzbekistan reports new coronavirus cases Uzbekistan 10:20
Uzbekneftegaz increases gas production at Yangikazgan field of Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:17
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:13
Singapore sorry for sending positive coronavirus test results in error Other News 10:11
Iranian currency rates for May 19 Finance 10:05
Most agricultural products imported to Iran's Khuzestan province via Imam Khomeini port Business 09:42
Turkey-Israel trade turnover down in March 2020 Business 09:36
Iran's airline companies to follow health protocols after flights resume Transport 09:30
Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths Other News 09:24
IGB will have no serious deviations from originally set deadline Oil&Gas 08:41
India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000 Other News 08:08
UFC Champ Nurmagomedov says his father has been diagnosed with COVID-19 World 07:27
Rocket hits Green Zone in Baghdad Arab World 06:44
5.8-magnitude quake hits Ierapetra, Greece Europe 05:17
Turkey to impose 4-day nationwide lockdown over Eid holiday period, Erdoğan announces Turkey 04:06
U.S. COVID-19 cases top 1.5 mln as death toll exceeds 90,000 US 03:12
WHO: number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 93,000 in past day World 01:49
UAE to expand nightly curfew after increase in coronavirus cases Arab World 00:54
Italy's coronavirus death toll tops 32,000 Europe 00:02
Elmar Mammadyarov meets with OSCE MG co-chairs in video conference format Politics 18 May 23:25
Turkey's MUSIAD to implement more projects in Uzbekistan Business 18 May 23:14
TBC Capital reveals expected financial resource flow to Georgia Business 18 May 22:26
Georgia names five largest exporters of onions to country Business 18 May 22:24
Georgia working to resume air service with Baltic states Transport 18 May 22:23
US Defense Threat Reduction Agency delivers personal protective equipment to Georgia Finance 18 May 22:22
IBRD to allocate funds to Georgia amid COVID-19 pandemic Finance 18 May 21:51
Georgia's Silk Road Group talks about joint project with Danish company Construction 18 May 21:46
Construction sector shrinks in Georgia Construction 18 May 21:40
Georgia's Adjara to have new tourist location Tourism 18 May 21:39
Iran claims increase of coronavirus-free counties Iran 18 May 21:03
Loan portfolio of four Azerbaijani banks reaches 25% of all banking assets Finance 18 May 20:56
Over 70% of all banking assets in Azerbaijan account for five banks Finance 18 May 20:27
Russian president makes phone call to Azerbaijani president Politics 18 May 19:59
President Ilham Aliyev: We have major plans related to modernization of energy infrastructure Politics 18 May 19:34
FAO talks several projects within its main programs in Azerbaijan Business 18 May 19:30
Azerbaijani company records drastic fall in construction orders Construction 18 May 19:17
President Ilham Aliyev: In case of second wave of coronavirus in Azerbaijan, we have enough additional beds in hospitals Politics 18 May 19:16
Copper, zinc exploration launched near Kazakhstan's Karaganda Business 18 May 19:05
Kazakhstan’s Development Bank takes measures to maintain tax revenues, exports Business 18 May 19:03
Turkmenistan to purchase freight, passenger locomotives Business 18 May 18:57
Azerbaijan's gold company to buy toxic waste disposal services via tender Economy 18 May 18:51
Azerbaijan's car towing company launches online payment service Transport 18 May 18:49
Uzbekistan aims to build innovative agricultural cluster in Samarkand region Construction 18 May 18:39
TBC Capital talks healthy development market of Georgia Business 18 May 18:34
EBRD to allocate financial resources for Georgian air navigation Finance 18 May 18:30
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan: How oil export volumes changed in recent years Oil&Gas 18 May 18:22
Kazakhstan forecasts increase of oil export to China Oil&Gas 18 May 18:21
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 19 Oil&Gas 18 May 18:20
Uzbekistan's internet speed climbs up - Ookla Speedtest Global Index ICT 18 May 18:20
Azerbaijani winery discloses production data for 1Q2020 Business 18 May 18:19
Gold price in Georgia may increase Business 18 May 18:17
Uzbekistan adopts new act on investments activities Business 18 May 18:12
Cement exports from Turkey to Kyrgyzstan fall sharply Turkey 18 May 18:12
Georgia completing park reconstruction financed by EIB Construction 18 May 18:11
Azerbaijani mechanical engineering company reveals near-term plans Business 18 May 18:10
Shah Deniz gas production: dynamics in ten years Oil&Gas 18 May 18:04
Fish production to increase in Iran's Hormozgan province Business 18 May 18:03
Cargo transportation via TRACECA through Azerbaijan mainly falls on road transport Transport 18 May 18:03
Tsarapi added to list of Georgian appellation wines Business 18 May 18:02
Azerbaijan confirms 113 new COVID-19 cases Society 18 May 17:55
State shares of cottonseed oil refinery in Uzbekistan up for sale Business 18 May 17:52
Asian Development Bank provides additional support to COVID-19 response in Uzbekistan Finance 18 May 17:34
Baroness Nicholson: UK wants to take energy cooperation with Azerbaijan to next level Oil&Gas 18 May 17:32
Uzbekneftegaz receives gas inflow from new well at Shurtan field Oil&Gas 18 May 17:31
Azerbaijani insurer introduces new product within CASCO Economy 18 May 17:30
All news