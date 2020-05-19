Anglo Asian Mining PLC greatly increases profit from operations in Azerbaijan

Finance 19 May 2020 23:36 (UTC+04:00)
Anglo Asian Mining PLC greatly increases profit from operations in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, the gold, copper and silver producer focused in Azerbaijan, completed 2019 with profit worth $30.1 million, Trend reports referring to the company.

Accordance to the report, the company’s profit increased by 19 percent on a year-on-year basis compared to $25.2 million in 2018.

The total revenues increased by two percent year-on-year from $90.4 million in 2018 to $92.1 million in 2019.

Some 82,795 gold equivalent ounces were produced in 2019, calculated using budgeted metal prices compared to forecast of 82,000 to 84,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Gold production for 2019 decreased by four percent year-on-year to 70,098 ounces compared to 72,798 ounces in 2018.

Copper production for 2019 increased by 34 percent year-on-year to 2,210 tons compared to 1,645 tons.

Silver production for 2019 deceased up to 159,356 ounces compared to 210,184 ounces in 2018.

Some 53,992 ounces of gold bullion (59,481 ounces in 2018) were sold at an average price of $1,410 per ounce in 2019 ($1,265 per ounce in 2018).

The copper concentrate shipments to the customer totaled 10,281 dry metric tons with a sales value of $16.7 million in 2019 (excluding the Azerbaijani government’s production share) compared to 7,675 dry metric tons with a sales value of $15.4 million in 2018.

The cost of gold production increased to $591 per ounce in 2019 ($541 per ounce in 2018). The total production target for 2020 is between 75,000 and 80,000 gold equivalent ounces.

"I am very pleased to report on another year of excellent performance for Anglo Asian," non-executive chairman of the company Khosrow Zamani said. "We continue to enjoy higher precious metal prices and the company increased both its turnover and profits in 2019 with production broadly similar to 2018."

"The company is now debt free and has a robust balance sheet," Zamani added. "Our geological exploration program made very good progress. We announced two new significant copper and gold discoveries at Avshancli and Gilar. The mineral reserves and life of our existing mines are being extended and several promising new mineral occurrences are under investigation."

"The Group's financial position continued to strengthen in 2019," non-executive chairman of the company said. "Cash from operations including cash in transit was $42.9 million and free cash flow was $25.5 million. The final installment of its bank debt was repaid in February 2020."

"The Company had over $50 million of bank debt in 2015 and it was therefore a significant milestone to become debt free in early 2020," Zamani said. "The company is committed to delivering returns to shareholders by dividends and has a target of distributing approximately 25 percent of free cash flow to its shareholders. I am therefore delighted to announce a final dividend for 2019 of 4.5 cents per share giving a total dividend for 2019 of 8.0 cents per share."

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iranian MP: JCPOA was implemented only by Iran
Iranian MP: JCPOA was implemented only by Iran
Zarif hints at Iran returning to 'full implementation' of JCPOA
Zarif hints at Iran returning to 'full implementation' of JCPOA
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization thanks IAEA for coronavirus-detection device
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization thanks IAEA for coronavirus-detection device
Loading Bars
Latest
Saudi Arabia registers 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 59,854 in total Arab World 00:35
Exxon revives sale of stake in giant Azeri oilfield Oil&Gas 19 May 23:51
Anglo Asian Mining PLC greatly increases profit from operations in Azerbaijan Finance 19 May 23:36
Italy's death toll from coronavirus rises by 162 to 32,169 Europe 19 May 23:07
Turkey sees fewest new coronavirus cases in nearly 2 months Turkey 19 May 22:35
UK COVID-19 deaths top 35,000 as Britain faces "severe recession" Europe 19 May 22:13
Rich potato harvest expected in Georgia Business 19 May 21:49
Exports of knitwear from Georgia to Turkey down Business 19 May 21:48
Georgia reduces import of medicaments Business 19 May 21:46
Turkey remains main importer of flours, meals, pellets from Georgia Business 19 May 21:46
188 Azerbaijani citizens returned via charter flight from Berlin to Baku (PHOTO) Society 19 May 21:37
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 19 May 21:24
Azerbaijani dairy enterprise talks pomegranate exports Business 19 May 21:20
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests done as of May 19 (PHOTO) Society 19 May 21:20
Azerbaijani expert talks persimmon exports amid COVID-19 quarantine Business 19 May 21:16
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds auction, attracts bank funds Finance 19 May 21:10
Azerbaijani minister of economy attends meeting of WEF Regional Action Group (PHOTO) Economy 19 May 21:08
Azerbaijan may tighten requirements on managing construction waste Economy 19 May 21:02
Turkey's export of electrical goods to France shrinks Business 19 May 20:39
Iranian ministry obliges car companies to sell assets to private sector Business 19 May 20:26
Azerbaijani companies sign contracts with farmers for sowing cotton Business 19 May 20:20
80% of entire bank profit account for 3 banks in Azerbaijan Finance 19 May 20:17
Iran claims no issues with paying salaries, subsidies despite COVID-19, sanctions Business 19 May 20:01
Azerbaijan discloses data on revenues of Automobile Roads state budgetary fund Economy 19 May 19:59
WHO health protocol cripples Iran's exports to Central Asia Business 19 May 19:53
Russia, Turkmenistan weigh in on expansion of trade ties Business 19 May 19:30
Financier: Azerbaijan ranks first in CIS on Davos Forum's energy transition index Business 19 May 19:26
Azerbaijan's import of electrical goods from Turkey down in early 2020 Turkey 19 May 19:21
Turkey records drop of leather products export to Russia Turkey 19 May 19:21
Azerbaijan reveals 131 new COVID-19 cases Society 19 May 19:01
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss issues of road cargo transportation Transport 19 May 19:01
Turkmen company to build new water management system in Akhal region Construction 19 May 18:48
Kazakhstan joins arrangement for public health events prevention in civil aviation Business 19 May 18:26
Turkish Aska Energy to build power plant in Uzbekistan Construction 19 May 18:22
Uzbek cement producer continues to increase its production Construction 19 May 18:20
Renault to cut 400 jobs at its Slovenia unit Europe 19 May 18:19
EU executive to propose trillion euro recovery grants and loans Europe 19 May 18:18
Iran talks important plants to be commissioned in Fars province Business 19 May 18:17
Azerbaijan sees growth in revenues to state budget from customs duties Finance 19 May 18:15
IMF's Georgieva eyes stress testing of non-banking financial institutions US 19 May 18:14
Iran Khodro to increase supplies to balance auto market Business 19 May 18:05
Spring field work underway in Kazakhstan's Atyrau region Business 19 May 18:04
Ferroalloys' export from Georgia to Turkey grows Business 19 May 17:59
Geostat reveals volume of petroleum, petroleum oils imported by Georgia from Turkey Oil&Gas 19 May 17:55
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 20 Oil&Gas 19 May 17:52
Share of revenues from non-oil sector to Azerbaijani state budget grows Finance 19 May 17:52
Georgia, EU discuss future of Georgian tourism Tenders 19 May 17:47
MP: By holding so-called "inauguration" in occupied Shusha, Armenians show how two-faced they are Politics 19 May 17:32
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC reports revenues decline in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 19 May 17:26
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey soars Business 19 May 17:22
Azerbaijan's Central Bank, EBRD sign swap agreement Finance 19 May 17:18
Iran boosts exploration to increase mining resources in West Azerbaijan Province Business 19 May 17:17
Azerbaijan's Ganja Aluminum Plant talks production volumes from Jan. through Apr. 2020 Business 19 May 17:17
Uzbekistan starts providing funds to owners of farmlands Finance 19 May 17:11
Kazakhstan introduces forward purchase of agriculture products Business 19 May 17:04
Kazakhstan to establish special fund to support processing industry Business 19 May 16:58
Volume of cargo transshipment at Azerbaijan's Astara terminal revealed Economy 19 May 16:53
Iran boasts big number of plants launched n Gilan Province Business 19 May 16:52
Uzbek agro-based cluster expands textile production in Bukhara region Business 19 May 16:46
Georgia's export of wine of fresh grapes to Russia drops Business 19 May 16:39
Most social spending in Azerbaijan falls on wages Finance 19 May 16:38
Cargo transshipment between Kazakhstan's Kuryk, Azerbaijan's Alat ports revealed Transport 19 May 16:33
Iran's gas consumption decreases as weather warms Oil&Gas 19 May 16:32
Azerbaijani company picks Uzbek Fergana region for pomegranate cultivation Business 19 May 16:32
Tender to buy measuring, control devices for gas sector opens in Turkmenistan Tenders 19 May 16:24
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas to buy plant equipment via tender Tenders 19 May 16:22
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas opens tender to buy electrical equipment Tenders 19 May 16:21
Bank Melli Iran voices value of mortgage property to be sold to private sector Finance 19 May 16:17
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs mull settlement of Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 May 16:16
Kazakhstan to lift food export restrictions Business 19 May 16:08
Azerbaijan's Karabakh community: Some Armenians in Karabakh wish to live peacefully with us Politics 19 May 16:07
Russia boosts import of cement from Turkey Turkey 19 May 16:00
Georgia reduces import of petroleum oils from Russia Oil&Gas 19 May 15:54
Air freight costs start to stabilize as countries reopen Europe 19 May 15:48
Iran to allocate revenues from sale of state owned shares to development projects Business 19 May 15:44
Iran's chicken farmers face losses due to currency fluctuations Business 19 May 15:30
Onshore, offshore fields’ statistics in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 19 May 15:27
Uzbekistan eyes to reduce state share in economy Finance 19 May 15:19
Iran increases potential for renewable energy production Oil&Gas 19 May 15:08
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 19 May 15:02
Half of all bank liabilities in Azerbaijan accounts for deposits in five banks Finance 19 May 15:00
Azerbaijan's ICT - one of leading, fastest growing economic sectors ICT 19 May 14:58
Total assets of leading Azerbaijani banks revealed Finance 19 May 14:53
Azerbaijan sees growth in retail trade turnover from Jan. through Apr. 2020 Finance 19 May 14:38
Georgian domestic exports down in Jan.-Apr. 2020 Business 19 May 14:33
Kazakhstan's to take actions within economic growth restoration plan Business 19 May 14:29
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of DOST center No3 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19 May 14:28
Copper ores, concentrates rank first among export items in Georgia Business 19 May 14:20
Uzbekistan seeks cooperation with Latvian largest fruits, vegetables importer Business 19 May 14:17
S&P recovery will be far faster than 2008 - Citigroup Europe 19 May 14:12
Iran discloses amount of loans issued to manufacturing enterprises Business 19 May 14:08
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for May 19 Iran 19 May 14:03
Amulsar gold mine in Armenia poses big threat to Caspian Sea basin South Caucasus 19 May 14:00
Health minister: Azerbaijan took timely measures to tackle COVID-19 Society 19 May 13:49
New appointment at Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy Economy 19 May 13:44
Iran talks data on essential goods imported via its ports Transport 19 May 13:43
Turkmenistan extends cancellation of international flights Turkmenistan 19 May 13:35
Turkmenistan strikes deal with UAE company to boost gas production Oil&Gas 19 May 13:25
Review of Shah Deniz gas exports via Sangachal terminal Oil&Gas 19 May 13:17
Uzbekistan aims to grow organic agricultural products Business 19 May 13:14
All news