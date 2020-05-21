Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund appeals to creditors of Amrahbank and AtaBank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has appealed to the creditors of Amrahbank and AtaBank, Trend reports referring to the Fund.

In accordance with the Law on Banks, the claims on a bankrupt bank must be registered by the liquidator in a written form within 60 calendar days from the date of the first publication of a court decision declaring bankruptcy of the bank in the newspapers.

To register the claims, creditors must submit the documents confirming the legal basis of their claims and the following information:

- name and address of the creditor;

- the amount of interest and other fees included in the main claimed amount;

- information about the pledge (mortgage) or guarantee.

The creditors must apply for registration of their claims at the addresses mentioned below till July 1:

- 36A Khojaly Avenue, Khatai District, head office of Amrahbank, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Additional information can be obtained at: (+99412) 480 28 39.

- 102 Shamsi Badalbayli Street, Nasimi District, head office of AtaBank, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Additional information can be obtained at: (+99412) 497 87 00.