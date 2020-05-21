EBRD, Azerbaijani Central Bank with swap facility for on-lending to local companies

Finance 21 May 2020 19:43 (UTC+04:00)
EBRD, Azerbaijani Central Bank with swap facility for on-lending to local companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has stepped up its drive to source local currency financing, allowing it to continue local currency lending to the countries where it invests and strengthening these economies as they grapple with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports on May 21 referring to the EBRD.

The EBRD has long placed a strong focus on local currency lending and the development of local capital markets, especially since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, which exposed overdependence on foreign currency borrowing as a major vulnerability of emerging markets in its regions.

That vulnerability has intensified since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, making the availability of local currency financing more essential than ever.

The EBRD and the National Bank of Georgia established a $200 million swap facility in late April that allowed the EBRD to secure access to liquidity in the local currency and lend in lari to firms that are experiencing temporary difficulties.

A $500 million swap facility with the National Bank of Ukraine has increased the availability of Ukrainian hryvnias to local firms affected by the coronavirus.

In May, the EBRD joined forces with the Central Bank of the Azerbaijan Republic with a $200 million swap facility for on-lending to local companies.

The EBRD moved to address this challenge by sealing currency swap agreements with central banks in three of its economies: Georgia, Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

The swap facilities secure reliable domestic access on a temporary basis to Georgian lari, Ukranian hryvnia and Azerbaijani manat liquidity and is in line with the EBRD strategy to develop capacity to source and manage local currency risks on domestic markets.

This allows the EBRD to offer more sustainable local currency products to domestic borrowers and to support and enhance domestic market development through direct participation.

Dealing with domestic counterparties gives the EBRD a better understanding of the dynamics of the markets and puts it in a better position to work with domestic counterparties to address any problems through reforms or capacity building.

Since 2008, the outstanding local currency loan and bond portfolio the EBRD manages has increased steadily to reach currently about 20 percent of the total outstanding portfolio.

Increased local currency lending is just one element in a comprehensive series of response and recovery measures within the EBRD’s Solidarity Package” that helps countries in the Bank’s regions deal with the immediate impact of the coronavirus as well as its aftermath.

The bank stands ready to provide support worth 21 billion euros over the 2020-2021 period, dedicating the entirety of its activities to COVID-19 response.

The Solidarity Package includes a 4 billion euros Resilience Framework providing finance to meet the short-term liquidity and working capital needs of existing clients.

It is also increasing its trade finance support, offering fast-track restructuring for distressed clients, reaching out to new clients and has created a new emergency facility to meet essential infrastructure requirements.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Production of fruit, vegetables in Azerbaijan rising
Production of fruit, vegetables in Azerbaijan rising
Azerbaijan's oil transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan down
Azerbaijan's oil transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan down
AZAL continues to carry out charter flights to return Azerbaijani citizens (PHOTO)
AZAL continues to carry out charter flights to return Azerbaijani citizens (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Latest
Production of fruit, vegetables in Azerbaijan rising Business 21:00
Azerbaijan's oil transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan down Oil&Gas 20:58
President of Cuba congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 20:50
Turkmen complex of oil refineries to buy communication equipment via tender Tenders 20:48
Azerbaijan's MFA responds to Armenian Foreign Ministry Politics 20:41
AZAL continues to carry out charter flights to return Azerbaijani citizens (PHOTO) Economy 20:39
President of Montenegro congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 20:38
Tender: Turkmenistan's Turkmengas to pick contractor for gas pipeline diagnostics Tenders 20:36
Iran's foreign currency policy slows down exports Business 20:24
Azerbaijani industrial enterprise talks production of metal products Business 20:19
German Borealis suspends plant's construction in Kazakhstan Business 20:10
Uzbekistan eyes to expand implementation of Single Registry for Social Protection ICT 20:08
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is leading state in CIS today in terms of purchasing power of minimum pension Politics 19:46
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will further strengthen its leading positions in field of information and communication technologies Politics 19:43
EBRD, Azerbaijani Central Bank with swap facility for on-lending to local companies Finance 19:43
President Ilham Aliyev: I hope that within a maximum of two years the state will provide homes to all martyr families Politics 19:39
Transit cargo transportation data by Azerbaijani trucks through Turkey disclosed Turkey 19:32
President Ilham Aliyev: Everyone should take care of themselves and their loved ones, be aware of their responsibility and observe discipline Politics 19:31
Expert: Several insurance companies may be closed in Azerbaijan Economy 19:25
President Ilham Aliyev: We are a responsible country, respect ourselves, maintain dignity and respect our partners Politics 19:23
Demand for real estate up in Georgia's Tbilisi Business 19:17
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan-based company to expand jam production Business 19:07
AIIB approves loan to Georgia for COVID-19 response Finance 19:02
EAEU eyes introduction of imported goods traceability system Business 18:58
Turkmen enterprise masters production of sheet plastic Business 18:57
US Cerberus Frontier company to build HPP in Georgia Construction 18:52
Qatar sends protective equipment to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 18:50
Georgia expects rich harvest of apples Business 18:46
BSTDB President: Azerbaijan has substantial buffers to mitigate COVID-19 impact on economy Finance 18:45
Uzbekistan Railways reveals Tashkent Mechanical Plant's shipment data Transport 18:45
Minister: Georgia remains safe tourism destination Tourism 18:33
Azerbaijan improves lending terms for agricultural SMEs Finance 18:32
Volume of cargo transshipment at Baku port increases Transport 18:28
Georgia plans to expand free trade with South Korea Business 18:26
Azerbaijani expert: Closing Standard Insurance company - message for insurance community Economy 18:22
Production at Uzbekistan's free economic zones grows twofold Business 18:19
Kazakhstan creates roadmap for development of coal sector Business 18:17
Turkmenistan looking for new ways for joint activities with APFSD countries Business 18:14
Oil at highest since March on lower U.S. inventories, recovering demand Oil&Gas 18:09
Investment contract for construction of renewable energy source signed online in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 18:08
Uzbek Central Bank: Share of local private banks too small Finance 18:07
Azerbaijani constructor talks progress of its road project abroad Construction 18:05
Azerbaijani NBCO talks activities amid COVID-19 quarantine regime Finance 18:03
Georgia's gov't, banking sector continue work together to solve economic problems Business 17:59
Uzbekistan may co-op with Austria's biggest healthcare technology provider ICT 17:48
Georgia, Hungary discuss tourism opportunities Tourism 17:43
China's technology hub to support Kazakhstan's startups Business 17:40
Azerbaijan's GDP increases Finance 17:39
Azerbaijani parliament discloses date of another plenary meeting Politics 17:38
Azerbaijan increases gas export along Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum route Oil&Gas 17:37
Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on illegal “election” in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 17:36
Cargo transportation via Kyrgyzstan-Turkey railroad to pass through Azerbaijan Transport 17:34
Uzbekistan continues to boost bilateral trade turnover with Belarus Business 17:30
Azerbaijan sees notable growth in honey production Business 17:29
Azerbaijani economy ready for post-pandemic period Economy 17:25
VP of United Arab Emirates congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 17:24
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 17:23
Azerbaijani president receives newly appointed officials via video meeting (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17:19
Azerbaijan detects 118 new COVID-19 cases Society 17:19
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 17:17
Minister: Iran achieves desired production from South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 17:16
Steel import from Turkey by Georgia climbs since beginning of 2020 Turkey 17:09
Iran Khodro carmaker discloses manufacturing volume Business 17:05
Old textile plant in Uzbek Andijan region flourishes thanks to private sector Business 17:04
Turkmenistan, Japanese Sumitomo to develop new economic projects Business 16:59
Money transfers to Kazakhstan suffer big drop Finance 16:53
Ambassador: Netherlands, Azerbaijan exploring possibilities of cooperation in renewable energy sphere Oil&Gas 16:44
International travels to Georgia down in April 2020 Tourism 16:43
Special committee on foreign exchange set up in Iran Business 16:35
Volume of imports through Iran's Chabahar port soars Transport 16:29
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom to establish multimodal export to Argentina Transport 16:29
Bankruptcy of Standard Insurance company may affect Compulsory Insurance Bureau in Azerbaijan Economy 16:18
Georgian banks to postpone payment on loans due to coronavirus Finance 16:12
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for transportation of sulphuric acid Tenders 16:09
Three-level overpass built in Uzbekistan's capital Transport 16:06
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund appeals to creditors of Amrahbank and AtaBank Finance 15:54
Georgia not to extend state of emergency Georgia 15:49
South Korea makes first foreigner arrest over quarantine violation Other News 15:48
US sanctions may have less impact on Iran Oil&Gas 15:44
Macy's warns of up to $1 billion quarterly loss due to lockdowns US 15:42
Iran sharply lowers import of leather products from Turkey Turkey 15:38
Cargo transportation from Turkey to Iraq slightly down Turkey 15:27
Kazakhstan's revenue from railway cargo transport up Transport 15:26
Steel import by France from Turkey since early 2020 down Turkey 15:25
Azerbaijani State Migration Service talks main reasons for migrants' appeals Society 15:20
Old but gold: Effective oil extraction onshore Azerbaijan with primitive method Oil&Gas 15:17
Iran softens restrictions on domestic travels Iran 15:16
Experts talk obstacles, problems of Azerbaijan's e-trade Economy 15:14
Investigation on illegal oil extraction case underway in Kazakhstan's Mangystau Oil&Gas 15:04
Cyclone Amphan kills at least 72 in eastern India Other News 15:03
Azerbaijan records boost in gas production Oil&Gas 15:02
Uzbek Central Bank talks poor diversification of reserve assets Finance 15:02
Illegal migrants leave Azerbaijan due to coronavirus-related work restrictions Society 15:00
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant to buy software via tender Tenders 14:57
Caspian Pipeline Consortium reveals repayment value made to its shareholders Oil&Gas 14:50
Turkish cargo deliveries to France suffer drop compared to 2019 Turkey 14:49
Cement import by Kazakhstan from Turkey surges Turkey 14:45
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for May 21 Iran 14:44
Trade turnover of Uzbekistan, China significantly drops Business 14:32
Kazakh power networks maintenance company to buy equipment via tender Tenders 14:32
All news