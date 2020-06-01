Azerbaijani Bank Respublika's shareholder composition changes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

By Eldar Janshvili - Trend:

The composition of the shareholders of Azerbaijan’s Bank Respublika OJSC and their shares have changed, Trend reports with reference to the bank’s financial report.

According to the information, 7.41 percent of Sevda Guliyeva’s shares have been transferred to Namik Guliyev, a new shareholder, 7.32 percent of Saday Guliyev’s shares - to Elchin Guliyev, member of the Supervisory Board, and the share of deceased Maria Guliyeva amounting to 7.17 percent - to Natig Guliyev, member of the Supervisory Board.

Moreover, Namik Guliyev also received 0.02 percent of the bank’s minority shareholders. Thus, his share increased from 43.96 percent to 51.15 percent.

The share of Elchin Guliyev increased from 7.74 percent to 15.06 percent. The share of minority shareholders decreased from 0.1 percent to 0.08 percent.

Some 16.6 percent, 4.25 percent and 5.45 percent, respectively, remained unchanged.

Bank Respublika OJSC was established in 1992.

The shares of the German companies DEG Investment (16.6 percent) and the Sparkassen International Development Trust (SIDT) (4.25 percent), as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bank Respublika Shakir Rahimov (5.45 percent) have not changed.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 1)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili