Gold prices grow in Azerbaijan on June 5

The price of gold rose in Azerbaijan on June 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 7.62 manat and amounted to 2,904.807 manat per ounce.

The price of silver went up by 0.16 manat and amounted to 30.076 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 3.2 manat and amounted to 1,421.5145 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium grew by 19.87 manat and amounted to 3,316.173 manat.

Precious metals June 5 2020 June 4 2020 Difference: Gold XAU 2,904.807 2,897.1825 7.62 Silver XAG 30.076 29.9197 0.16 Platinum XPT 1,421.5145 1,418.31 3.2 Palladium XPD 3,316.173 3,374.041 19.87

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 5)