Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on June 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on June 11 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold grew by 22.1385 manat and reached 2,940,082 manat per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 0.2698 manat and amounted to 30.3595 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum dropped by 14.518 manat and made up 1,409.8525 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 34.034 manat and amounted to 3,293.342 manat.

Precious metals June 11 2020 June 10 2020 Monetary difference Percentage difference Gold XAU 2,940.082 2,918.0245 +22.0575 +0.8 Silver XAG 30.3595 30.0897 +0.2698 +0.9 Platinum XPT 1,409.8525 1,424.3705 -14.518 -1 Palladium XPD 3,293.342 3,327.376 -34.034 -1

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 11)