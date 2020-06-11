Iranian currency rates for June 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased compared to June 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,778 rials.

Currency Iranian rial June 11 Iranian rial on June 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,418 53,488 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,515 44,159 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,568 4,570 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,504 4,533 1 Danish krone DKK 6,410 6,390 1 Indian rupee INR 556 557 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,579 136,400 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,514 25,610 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,268 39,008 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,253 31,344 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,337 27,406 1 South African rand ZAR 2,532 2,529 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,197 6,189 1 Russian ruble RUB 613 613 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,530 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,180 29,272 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,297 30,249 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,514 49,479 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,269 2,269 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,539 34,603 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,112 29,806 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,946 5,938 100 Thai baths THB 135,665 134,491 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,887 9,836 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,226 35,204 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,778 47,636 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,522 10,494 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,853 13,747 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,994 2,995 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,763 17,713 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,081 84,137 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,081 4,093 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,969 11,968

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 189,734 rials, and the price of $1 is 172,860 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 177,269 rials, and the price of $1 is 157,245 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 171,000-174,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 188,000-191,000 rials.