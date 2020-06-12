Volatility on Azerbaijan's precious metals market declines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on June 12 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold slipped by 2.278 manat (0.1 percent) and amounted to 2,937.804 manat per ounce.

The price of silver declined by 0.5304 manat (1.7 percent) and amounted to 28.8291 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum went down by 14.093 manat (0.4 percent) and amounted to 1,424.3705 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 8.279 manat (0.3 percent) and amounted to 3,301.342 manat.

Precious markets June 12, 2020 June 11, 2020 May 12, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 2,937.804 2,940.082 2,891.284 -2.278 99.9 +46.5205 101.6 Silver XAG 29.8291 30.3595 26.3693 -0.5304 98.3 +3.4598 113.1 Platinum XPT 1,395.7595 1,409.8525 1,302.693 -14.093 99 +93.0665 107.1 Palladium XPD 3,301.621 3,293.342 3,229.482 +8.279 100.3 +72.1395 102.2

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June 12)