Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund places government bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on placement of government bonds AZ2045008680 of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, Trend reports referring to BSE on June 18.

During the auction, the BSE attracted 30 million manat ($17 million) from Azerbaijani banks.

The interest payment term is 8,280 days.

The total amount of bonds at face value amounted to 25 million manat ($14.7 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is November 27, 2038.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 18)

