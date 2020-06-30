Iranian currency rates for June 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 20 have decreased compared to June 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,215 rials.

Currency Iranian rial June 30 Iranian rial on June 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,674 51,936 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,143 44,323 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,502 4,516 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,342 4,340 1 Danish krone DKK 6,336 6,335 1 Indian rupee INR 557 556 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,456 136,355 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,049 25,078 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,974 39,183 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,742 30,756 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,972 27,021 1 South African rand ZAR 2,433 2,430 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,130 6,127 1 Russian ruble RUB 600 602 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,522 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,890 27,901 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,142 30,160 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,327 49,499 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,247 2,257 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,608 34,560 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,839 30,083 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,943 5,935 100 Thai baths THB 135,947 135,879 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,814 9,800 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,097 34,978 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,215 47,214 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,380 10,440 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,727 13,740 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,943 2,946 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,459 17,539 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,351 84,256 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,076 4,081 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 212,880 rials, and the price of $1 is 190,896 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 189,513 rials, and the price of $1 is 166,273 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 189,000-192,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 209,000-212,000 rials.