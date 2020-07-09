Iranian currency rates for July 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies have increased and 14 have decreased compared to July 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,658 rials.

Currency Iranian rial July 9 Iranian rial on July 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,987 52,755 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,804 44,559 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,581 4,543 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,483 4,437 1 Danish krone DKK 6,398 6,358 1 Indian rupee INR 561 562 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,451 136,436 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,128 25,121 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,149 39,022 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,083 30,885 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,614 27,479 1 South African rand ZAR 2,480 2,451 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,122 6,123 1 Russian ruble RUB 590 588 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,523 3,522 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,306 29,161 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,183 30,104 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,768 49,511 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,262 2,259 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,860 34,905 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,010 30,020 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,005 5,985 100 Thai baths THB 134,690 134,311 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,845 9,816 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,115 35,154 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,658 47,369 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,236 10,231 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,747 13,757 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,914 2,917 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,197 17,267 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,909 84,864 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,076 4,085 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,971 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 234,402 rials, and the price of $1 is 210,517 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 197,465 rials, and the price of $1 is 177,147 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 221,000-223,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 243,000-246,000 rials.