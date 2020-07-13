Gold price in Azerbaijan shows growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on July 10 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 4.777 manat or $2.81 (0.16 percent) and amounted to 3,062.3695 manat ($1,801.39) per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 1.5 percent and amounted to 32.132 manat ($18.9) per ounce.

The price of platinum rose by 14.297 manat or $8.41 (1.01 percent) and amounted to 1,433.049 manat ($842.97) per ounce.

The price of palladium soared by 78.0895 manat or $45.93 (2.4 percent) and amounted to 3,385.1165 manat ($1,991.24).

In monthly terms, the price of gold went up by 129.5655 manat or $76.21 (4.4 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 2.3029 manat or $1.35 (7.7 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 37.2895 manat or $21.93 (2.7 percent) per ounce, while palladium soared by 83.4955 manat or $49.11 (2.5 percent).

Precious markets July 13, 2020 July 10, 2020 June 13, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,067.3695 3,062.5925 2,937.804 +4.777 +0.16 +129.5655 +4.4 Silver XAG 32.132 31.6464 29.8291 +0.4856 +1.5 +2.3029 +7.7 Platinum XPT 1,433.049 1,418.752 1,395.76 +14.297 +1.01 +37.2895 +2.7 Palladium XPD 3,385.1165 3,307.027 3,301.621 +78.0895 +2.4 -83.4955 +2.5

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 13)

