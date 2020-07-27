ADB provides additional COVID-19 supplies to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has delivered more medical supplies and equipment to Uzbekistan as part of its commitment to help the government respond to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Trend reports citing the Bank.

“Some 20 oxygen concentrators procured through United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) under ADB’s $1.5 million grant were delivered on July 24, 2020, while the first 100 units arrived in Tashkent on July 17 as part of two contracts signed with Swiss firms amounting to $19.5 million,” the message said.

Meanwhile, 700 more units will be delivered in the coming weeks. An earlier batch of laboratory supplies for COVID-19 testing, and funded through the same $1.5 million grant were handed over to the Agency of Sanitary Epidemiological Wellbeing of Uzbekistan on June 29, 2020.

ADB is working on further emergency assistance to help increase efficiency, quality, and accessibility of health care in Uzbekistan; establish a monitoring and response system for COVID-19; and improve the health care system’s overall resilience.

On July 7 2020, ADB and the Government of Uzbekistan signed the agreement on a $500 million budget support loan to help Uzbekistan mitigate the adverse health and economic impacts of the disease, funded through ADB’s COVID-19 pandemic response option.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members - 49 from the region.

