Iranian currency rates for July 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 29, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have increased and 23 have decreased compared to July 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,261 rials.

Currency Iranian rial July 29 Iranian rial on July 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,279 54,008 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,768 45,564 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,787 4,799 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,610 4,607 1 Danish krone DKK 6,619 6,622 1 Indian rupee INR 561 562 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,287 137,209 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,192 25,175 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,983 39,788 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,405 31,423 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,952 27,997 1 South African rand ZAR 2,549 2,559 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,046 6,118 1 Russian ruble RUB 580 587 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,539 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,092 29,980 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,471 30,460 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,555 49,568 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,260 2,268 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,896 34,942 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,237 30,206 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,997 6,001 100 Thai baths THB 133,119 133,363 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,885 9,890 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,128 35,103 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,261 49,281 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,103 10,136 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,657 13,642 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,879 2,891 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 550 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,317 17,577 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 85,305 85,325 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,081 4,101 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,994 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 261,420 rials, and the price of $1 is 228,593 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 212,751 rials, and the price of $1 is 181,718 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 227,000-230,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 260,000-263,000 rials.