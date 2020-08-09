Iranian currency rates for August 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have increased and 28 have decreased compared to August 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,500 rials.

Currency Iranian rial August 9 Iranian rial on August 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,827 55,154 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,028 46,241 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,801 4,850 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,643 4,693 1 Danish krone DKK 6,647 6,693 1 Indian rupee INR 561 561 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,032 137,384 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,029 24,963 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,654 39,795 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,380 31,654 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,708 27,874 1 South African rand ZAR 2,382 2,425 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,760 5,960 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 577 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,522 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,063 30,234 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,598 30,659 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,514 49,612 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,267 2,273 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,839 34,894 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,752 30,652 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,029 6,048 100 Thai baths THB 134,431 135,118 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,030 10,023 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,321 35,445 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,500 49,869 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,009 10,040 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,665 13,683 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,867 2,880 1 Afghan afghani AFN 548 548 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,214 17,230 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 85,553 85,606 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,076 4,075 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 267,017 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,146 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 214,744 rials, and the price of $1 is 184,588 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 229,000-232,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 266,000-269,000 rials.