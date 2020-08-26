Iranian currency rates for August 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official foreign exhange rates for August 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to August 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,633 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 26 Iranian rial on August 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,162 55,018 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,205 46,078 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,794 4,782 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,681 4,675 1 Danish krone DKK 6,669 6,661 1 Indian rupee INR 566 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,347 137,281 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,926 24,950 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,440 39,646 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,873 31,754 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,507 27,416 1 South African rand ZAR 2,501 2,481 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,681 5,691 1 Russian ruble RUB 558 564 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,508 3,520 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,194 30,101 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,684 30,664 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,544 49,553 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,257 2,267 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,197 35,236 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,691 30,705 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,083 6,077 100 Thai baths THB 133,825 132,492 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,072 10,070 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,380 35,411 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,633 49,576 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,024 10,004 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,637 13,664 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,870 2,861 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 540 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,979 16,290 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,719 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,529 86,564 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,071 4,070 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential goods.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 265,493 rials, and the price of $1 is 226,463 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 258,185 rials, and the price of $1 is 195,624 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials.