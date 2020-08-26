Iranian currency rates for August 26

Finance 26 August 2020 10:12 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official foreign exhange rates for August 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to August 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,633 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 26

Iranian rial on August 25

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

55,162

55,018

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,205

46,078

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,794

4,782

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,681

4,675

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,669

6,661

1 Indian rupee

INR

566

567

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,347

137,281

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,926

24,950

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,440

39,646

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,873

31,754

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,507

27,416

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,501

2,481

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,681

5,691

1 Russian ruble

RUB

558

564

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,508

3,520

1 Syrian pound

SYP

83

83

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,194

30,101

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,684

30,664

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,544

49,553

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,257

2,267

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,197

35,236

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,691

30,705

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,083

6,077

100 Thai baths

THB

133,825

132,492

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,072

10,070

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,380

35,411

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

49,633

49,576

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,024

10,004

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,637

13,664

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,870

2,861

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

543

540

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

15,979

16,290

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,719

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,529

86,564

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,071

4,070

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential goods.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 265,493 rials, and the price of $1 is 226,463 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 258,185 rials, and the price of $1 is 195,624 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials.

Tags:
